President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to up his game amid the economic hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal

This "divine message" was delivered to President Tinubu by Prophet E. Oke, the spiritual leader of the Wonderful Apostolic Gospel Church Worldwide

Prophet Oke told President Tinubu to lessen the burden on the masses as citizens are seriously suffering

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Prophet E. Oke, the general overseer (GO) of the Wonderful Apostolic Gospel Church Worldwide, has revealed that God said the cries of the Nigerian masses are yearning for retribution.

Prophet Oke while speaking in a Facebook Live, warned President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, look into the plight of Nigerians.

God is not happy with the current Nigerian federal government, Prophet Oke has said. Photo credits: Proph E. Oke, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Make amends without delay": Prophet Oke to Tinubu

The cleric stated that the living condition and general situation in the West African nation is becoming unbearable.

He said:

“I received some revelations from God around 5:55 am today (July 24). It is to President Bola Tinubu.

“It is a great warning by God to President Tinubu

“God said the cries of the masses are yearning for retribution.

“If God did not send me, I’ll not deliver any message. He said the warning must be acted upon immediately.

“Listen, President Tinubu, God said you should make amends so that there will be comfort in the country because people are in pain.”

The man of God said God is not happy with the situation under the present administration, thus He asked him to deliver the divine message to the Nigerian leader.

