The court has dismissed an application by the DSS seeking to further detain Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN governor, for 14 days

In the application filed discreetly on Wednesday, July 26, the DSS alleged that it has discovered new evidence against Emefiele

In a ruling that was delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu, the court held that the application constituted an abuse of the judicial process and cannot be entertained

Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Moses has condemned the altercation between personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over Godwin Emefiele.

Legit.ng had reported how the DSS operatives and prison officials clashed during the arraignment of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, described the clash as “unfortunate”, disclosing that the incident was being probed.

Nigerian lawyer gives insight into the DSS, prison warders tussle

In a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 29, he described the action by the officials of the secret police as a "display of shame" to the nation.

"The obscenity that was in display on the 25th day of July 2023 within the precinct of the Federal High Court of this Nation by some DSS officials and the officials of the Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCS) is such that smirched the image of this Nation in the comity of nations. It's a scourge on our nation's security eminence, and it's very painful to watch this display of shame.

"I'm of the view that the officers of the agencies involved in this ig​no​min​i​ous​ness and their leaderships should be held responsible."

Why is Tinubu silent on DSS’ alleged lawlessness against Emefiele?

Speaking further on the development and why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is silent on Emefiele's ordeal after suspending him from office.

Barrister Moses added thus:

"This has nothing to do with the President, and I don't see why he should intervene each time any security agency falls short of its modus operandi. We shouldn't forget that the DSS is a creation of the law and not a creation of the President.

"It has a leadership head and has its activities regulated under the law. This, therefore, means any infraction by any DSS officials is not an infraction by the president, and the President shouldn't be in the position to speak about it."

Emefiele: “We didn’t break any law”, DSS reacts as officers clash with prison warders

Meanwhile, the DSS has condemned the brawl between its officers and the Nigerian prison Officials over the custody of suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement by its PPRO, Peter Afunanya, the secret police described the incident as unfortunate and maintained the Service would initiate detailed investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the embattled former CBN chief Emefiele faces charges bordering on “illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Nigerians react as video shows moment Godwin Emefiele appears in court

Nigerians have reacted following the arraignment of the suspended CBN governor at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A Twitter user, Emeka Nweke @EmekaWilfred, said Emefiele looked frail.

“Meffy looks frail, I hope this Brethren doesn't faint in court. I'd not be surprised when it happens.”

