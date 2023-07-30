Nigerian indigenous hip hop master Olamide was stunned by the amount of crowds churches pull regardless of the country's economy

The Story for the God's Hitmaker claimed that the religious leaders of the Christian faith were making millions from their manners

Not stopping there, he disclosed his interest to became a pastor so as to reap its said benefits and combine them to his music

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, made his observations about Lagos pastors, claiming that they were "cashing out" from their church members

This was made after he witnessed a huge traffic jam within a church environment on Sunday morning July 30.

Olamide gives reasons he wants to become a clergy Credit: @olamide

Source: Instagram

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account today, the YBNL boss stated that despite the increase in fuel prices, the number of cars on the roads of Lagos remains high and that Lagosians are affluent.

While professing his desire to become a pastor, Olamide mentioned that pastors are financially successful.

He wrote:

"People too get money for Lagos !! Why is there traffic this Sunday morning ! So much cars on the road. pastors de cash out sha can't lie. God you fit call me too oh. I fit multitask."

See his post below

Olamide's tweet sparks reactions

The singer's tweet elicited reactions around religion and how Christianity can sometimes be lenient with its offenders.

See them below:

sunne:

"See baddo catching cruise with Christianity, if na the other people now ‍♂️ it’s all love from here idan ❤️,"

@Xperience_Snr:

"Lets keep the same energy when the narrative is reversed."

@SnehQueenBee:

"oya oya Baddo evangelical ministry."

@Ridwanullahii:

"You wey wan release Bopata album abi no be wetin you tell us be that?"

@temitopepr:

"pastors dey cashout oo , if na by ordinary prayer , prayer warriors would be the richest — make pastors share update."

Source: Legit.ng