A video of a beautiful Nigerian girl working as a mechanic has captured the attention of many Nigerians

The intriguing clip was shared on the popular app, TikTok, by a user identified as @blessedberry2001

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with many desiring to assist the young girl in pursuing her dreams

A beautiful Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after her captivating video surfaced online.

The video shared by @blessedberry2001 on TikTok showed the pretty young girl working at a mechanic workshop.

Beautiful girl working as a mechanic Photo credit: @blessedberry2001/TikTok.

In the clip, she was seen fixing some spoilt engines with full concentration and netizens were drawn to assist her.

It was also gathered that the hardworking girl who's also very brilliant suddenly stopped school to work at a mechanic workshop.

Netizens react to video of young girl working at mechanic workshop

While some people commended her dedication to the job, others desired to know how they can be of help to her.

@nesto_vibe said:

"Where is she from? On god I want to talk to her she is super for this."

@nnamditaker1 said:

"I know this girl it’s was my class meet and she stop school last 2 years life change."

@barronmustafi wrote:

"Please anyone that has her address or number should tell me."

@blanco19870 reacted:

"Gold diggers will not comment on this one."

@bolivia930 reacted:

"Plz connect me to her with 48 hours."

@oderachi said:

"I’m very grateful she doesn’t believe in no one but herself."

@nnamditaker1 reacted:

"I know everything about her like this girl know book like mad she was the best in my class but I don’t know why she stop."

@nonnyemma said:

"Waw she grinding the engine valve, may God bless her handwork."

Watch the video below:

Beautiful girl works as car mechanic

Source: Legit.ng