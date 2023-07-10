A married man has cried out bitterly on social media, saying his wife is stronger than him and is always beating him

In a secret message that has been made public on Twitter, the man said he is dying slowly, and he is unhappy in the union

The man said he is still married to his wife because she is good 'in the other room' and that she is good to his family

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A married man has narrated how his wife maltreats and beats him at home all the time.

The man who sent an anonymous message to @XBrianDennis, said his situation is an unhappy one.

The man said he is not happy in his marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images/The Good Brigade and Cglade.

Source: Getty Images

He said because his wife is constantly beating him, he has been planning to divorce her but could not due to some reasons.

Man gives reasons for not divorcing a wife who beats him at home

One of the reasons he enumerated is that his wife is good in 'the other room', making him to be hooked on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another reason he gave for sticking to his wife is because she has been good to her family.

The man also made it clear that he was still married to his wife because of his parents.

His words:

"I have been married for five years now but I'm not happy in my marriage. I'm still married because of my parents. My wife is nice to my family but beats me at home. I feel ashamed to say many things."

See the story below:

Reactions as man says his wife beats him always

@houseofneeyo said:

"This man isn't ready."

@Foodlum__ said:

"E dey do me like say I know the lady but her marriage never reach 5 years, that means we have a lot of her breeds out there."

@danunma100 commented:

"It’s someone like this that’ll go to court for divorce with a matching outfit after a night of nice mekwe."

Lady gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man and his wife filed for divorce, but the woman later got pregnant.

The woman even moved out of the man's house, but the man kept visiting him.

After the baby was born, the man and his wife reconciled, and they are still married tilled date.

Source: Legit.ng