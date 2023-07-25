A mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her three-year-old daughter who's very tall

In the video, she displayed the long legs of her beautiful child but many netizens doubted her age

While some netizens requested to see the child's birth certificate, others expressed their shock over the girl's height

A lady identified as @alisonmathisjones on TikTok has shared the reason her three-year-old daughter has an amazing height.

The proud mother shared a video of herself, her child and her husband, to reveal how tall her husband is.

Lady shows off her tall daughter at three Photo credit: @allisonmathisjones/TikTok.

She posted the video to address the questions she often receives from online folks who have been doubting her daughter's age because of her height.

"How is your daughter so tall at 3 years old?" someone asked her.

In the viral video, her husband who's a basketball player displayed his incredible height and bent over her and her child after joining the video.

Allison Jones captioned the video with a message of gratitude to her husband:

"Thank you to my man for these tall kids. Harper turns 4 this week, y'all! So my days of saying she's 3 are coming to an end."

Reactions as mum shares video of three-year-old tall kid

The video has since gone viral with several netizens commenting on her child's impressive height.

@Jess reacted:

“Imma need to see the birth certificate.”

@erra1999_ said:

“3333333333? I don’t believe it.”

@JustTrollingAround reacted:

“She gone be taller than mom in 2 years. You better let her know who boss or YOU going to bed at 8PM.”

@SimplyTosha reacted:

“This was such a cute use of the sound!”

@Bri said:

“It's giving future model.”

@Ray reacted:

“My niece is the same height ugh she's gonna be taller than me.”

@Chanissa - Easy Party Favors said:

“My son just turned 3 and is at my waist I'm 5'10".”

@AJ commented:

“Me 32 weeks pregnant and 5ft 10 with a 6’4 husband watching this like, lol I’m already prepared though.”

@Shanté said:

“My daughter was 3, people thought she was 6. Her dad ain't that tall though.”

@courtneytsavoy reacted:

“I was 5’7” by 5th grade. Now 5’10”. Tell Harper we have superpowers with this supermodel height.”

@SM said:

“And I thought my nephew was tall lol. He’s 4’7 and 6.”

@Carolina reacted:

“My daughter is tall also and she is 4. I’m 5’9” my husband is 6’3.”

@sabrina.miichelle said:

“Me with my child. I got a few more months of being taller than her.”

Watch the video below:

Beautiful mum shows off her very tall son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Maureen Hirwa, a pretty mum, has stunned internet users with the photos of her son who is amazingly taller than her.

The astonishing height of the young man has got social media users talking after the photos were shared on Twitter by his young mum. Social media users immediately started making comments about the photos after they were shared by the mum.

However, Maureen said she is not short, despite being much shorter than her very tall son who towers above her by several inches.

