The death toll from the collapse of a three-storey shopping complex in the Alakija area of Lagos State has risen to nine, while 26 people have been rescued alive from the debris.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the figures on Friday, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing at the collapsed structure located along Old Ojo Road in Ori-Ade Local Council Development Area.

Breaking: Lagos Govt Releases New Death Toll and People Rescued as 2-Storey Building Collapses

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The building collapsed on Thursday, trapping several occupants and prompting a coordinated response involving emergency agencies across the state.

Responders deploy equipment to reach trapped victims

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said responders had moved into a critical stage of the operation as they worked to reach areas beneath the collapsed structure.

“We have deployed sophisticated equipment, including both heavy-duty and light-duty machinery,” he said.

He added that all relevant emergency agencies had been mobilised to support the rescue efforts.

“All first responders in Lagos State are on the ground, and rescue efforts are continuing,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

The LASEMA boss expressed optimism that more survivors could still be found, assuring that operations would continue until the team reaches the base of the collapsed building.

“With the technology and manpower at our disposal, we remain hopeful. If there is anyone alive beneath the debris, that person will be rescued,” he said.

Cause of collapse yet unknown

The rescue operation involves LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), private sector partners and the Local Emergency Management Committee.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the building collapse, as investigations are expected to commence after the rescue operation is concluded.

Source: Legit.ng