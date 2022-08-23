Stunning photos of a mum standing with her son have attracted social media reactions and gone viral on Twitter

Social media users cannot just get enough of the height of the young man as compared to that of his mother who stands far below

Netizens have been astonished by the photos even as the mum says she is not short, that her son is just taller than her

Maureen Hirwa, a pretty mum has stunned internet users with the photos of her son who is amazingly taller than her.

The astonishing height of the young man has got social media users talking after the photos were shared on Twitter by the mum who is a young woman.

The mum insists she is not short. Photo credit: @MaureenHirwa.

Source: Twitter

He's a long man

Social media users immediately started making comments on the photos after they were shared by the mum.

However, Maureen said she is not short, despite being much shorter than her very tall son who towers above her by several inches.

She wrote while sharing the photos:

"I'm not short, my son decided to be taller."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

The photos of the young man and his mother immediately attracted many reactions from Twitter users who found them amazing. See some of the reactions below:

@itsBen_100 asked:

"Do you have a daughter? Asking for a friend."

@richmust asked:

"Could he be the Longman who has been publishing books?"

@Oinyiaku said:

"You are not short, just vertically challenged."

@ProphetSereti commented:

"But I'm sure when you sitting at the same leveled chair, you tall than him. Ill be glad to see the pic both of you seated."

@MarvinMarSen1 reacted:

"I am sincerely sorry for my brain... cos I saw the pictures before I read the caption, trust me, what was going on in my head wasn't a mother n' son affair."

