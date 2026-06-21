A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) opened up about her experiences in school

She admitted that she initially aimed to graduate with a first-class degree from the institution

The university graduate shared how personal growth and new experiences helped her overcome initial fears and find love

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Janet Onyemuze, has opened up about her academic journey, her initial aspiration to bag a first-class degree, and how she overcame self-doubt during her time in school.

In a post shared on her LinkedIn page, Janet reflected on her entrance into the university and the major goals she set for herself from the onset.

A University of Ibadan graduate finds love in school and shares her academic journey. Photo credit:Janet Onyemuze/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She explained that fear and self-doubt initially made her dreams look unreachable.

University of Ibadan graduate finds love

Janet noted that she entered the institution with a clear focus on achieving academic excellence to make her parents proud. However, she struggled to believe in her own capabilities during the early stages of her studies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Janet bagged a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in BSc Agricultural Economics.

The UI graduate further explained that her experiences over the years helped her build confidence, take up leadership roles, and, apparently, find love.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"A month ago, I graduated from the prestigious University of Ibadan of Ibadan and when I look back at the journey, I’m filled with gratitude, growth, and grace.

When I entered UI, I had one major goal:

Graduate with excellence a first class if possible.

I didn’t want distractions; I wanted to make my parents proud.

But fear held me back.

I doubted myself more than I should have, and that doubt made the goal look so far away… almost unreachable. For a while, I made the dream smaller in my mind because I didn’t believe I could touch it.

But life has its own way of teaching confidence.

Over the years, I met incredible people who challenged and reshaped my thinking.

I made beautiful friendships.

I found love.

I lost someone dear to me.

I discovered a stronger relationship with God.

I took up leadership roles I once thought I wasn’t bold enough for.

And slowly, I realized I was becoming the person who could achieve the things I once feared.

By the time I truly believed in myself, I was already in my penultimate year but even then, I pushed, I grew, and I flourished.

Today, I’m proud of the woman I’ve become.

I’m no longer the timid girl who walked into UI.

I did wonderfully well, and every part of the journey;the highs, the lows, the friendships, the faith has truly shaped me.

I’m grateful for the memories.

Grateful for the growth.

And excited for the future God is building ahead of me.

Cheers to becoming. 🎓✨"

Reactions as UI graduate finds love

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Feyintoluwa Eyebiokin said:

"Cheers to becoming. 🥂"

Olufunke Boluwatife Adesayo said:

"Congratulations, Janet."

Annastesia Ononuju said:

"Congratulations, Jay Jay."

UI graduate cries over CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who dreamt of graduating with a first-class degree has gone viral online.

Source: Legit.ng