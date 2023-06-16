A young man who is 7 feet tall has revealed that his mother and father are not as tall as he is

With his mother being 5 feet and 8 inches tall, the son wondered how come he has the tallest height in the family

Many people who thronged his comment section funnily said he had better ask his parents some questions

A young man who is 7 feet tall has made a video, wondering where he got his height from.

The man known as @7feetjude on TikTok said his mother is 5'8, while his father is 6'2 tall. To show off his height, the man stood at an entrance, lifting his hands to touch the overhead beam of the structure.

People advised the tall young man to consider basketball as a career. Photo source: @7feetjude

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his height

At the start of his clip, the young man stood close to the camera to hide a part of his height, but when he eventually moved back, his whole height was visible.

A person in his comment section told him to start a gym as he has the perfect physique. Some asked him to start playing basketball.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SPELL CASTER said:

"Bro is taller than the comment section."

jamal said:

"Start a gym bro and start taking proteins you have a very good height."

ShortDidi said:

"You better go Dey play basketball."

Yoruba guy said:

"Call family meeting and ask questions."

Ashh said:

"Better go join basketball playing bro."

Kashi said:

"We have another new tallest man in Nigeria."

Mrigwe said:

"5’8 + 6’2 , the math is mathematically mathing."

Idwbk said:

"The tall gene was totally dominant in you."

ronnkag said:

"I think you should consider playing basketball you can go places with it... Think about it."

Nelo said:

"Where do you buy your trousers? Or you got a special tailor who makes them for you?"

I am VICTORIA said:

"I’m 5’8 but brooo your so so tall."

Solar_System_of_d_Universe said:

"Add 8ins from Mom’s 5ft, 2ins from Dad’s 6ft 6ft 10ins. God added 2ins extra to make it 7ft. I sabi Maths abeg."

Source: Legit.ng