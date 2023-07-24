A pretty lady with a small stature has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video on TikTok

In the viral clip, the young lady revealed that she was heading to her boyfriend's house to spend the weekend

While many netizens found the video intriguing, some others were captivated by her confidence and humour

A lady identified as @mer_cee2001 has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself confidently striking poses and spinning around for the camera.

Despite her small size, the lady exuded confidence and happiness in the video, inspiring a wave of body positivity on social media.

Lady with small stature steps out to see her man Photo credit: @mercee2001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was all dressed up and ready to visit her boyfriend for the weekend.

She captioned the video:

"Me ready to go visit my boyfriend for the weekend. I don miss that soul, see you all later."

Her message of self-love and confidence has resonated with many people.

Reactions as pretty lady with small stature flaunts her beauty

@Bigbaby said:

“Safe journey baby gal.”

@Collins commented:

“Why I love this girl that she is courageous.”

@success silver 224 commented:

“Go come.”

@faithobiabo771 reacted:

“Fine girl.”

@Nanah_Aisha-Bint_Zakariyah said:

“Enjoy ur Weekend.”

@Y.A.D said:

“Abeg rest kwanu.”

@Timileyin damilare reacted:

“Don’t go yahoo boy house ooo! A word is enough for the wise.”

@Chigozie Osuagwu said:

“Let us see that ur boyfriend biko. na knack me I wan knack.”

Lady with small stature flaunts her shape on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has proudly shown off her beauty on TikTok and told people that she is not ashamed of her body. The TikTok user, Lady Mercee posted the video saying many people have been telling her to show her full body.

The lady turned around many times in the video to show people what her full body looks like. She was neatly dressed in black trousers and a white top. Her fans have acknowledged that she is a beautiful woman.

Lady Mercee, who has a diminutive stature, called herself a full 'option.' The video has sparked interesting reactions among her followers. She said: "Everytime show me your full picture. Normally, I don't hide myself. I'm a full option. So you think I'm ashamed of myself? NEVER. Normally I be full option. Check it out nah."

Source: Legit.ng