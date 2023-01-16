A 12-year-old girl has gone viral on TikTok because of her impressive height which has stunned many people

The girl who was dressed in her school uniform stood with a lady but she towers above her with many inches

Many people on TikTok have said the girl's height is very good for many things including basketball and modelling

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A school girl who is just 12-years-old has shown off her very tall height in a trending TikTok video.

The girl measured in height with a young lady but it became obvious that she towers inches more than the lady.

The girl's impressive height have stunned so many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@justkingphoebe.

Source: UGC

She is so tall that many people are finding it hard to belive that she is just 12. But that is obviously her age and she said so in the video posted by @justkingphoebe.

Video of a school girl who is so tall

The girl is still in school but her class is not yet confirmed. She appeared in her school uniform in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She behaved in a shy way when she was asked to say her age. People on TikTok have said the girl's height is an asset in many fields such as modelling and basketball.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@promzylaboss said:

"Make she go dey play basketball."

@Chukwudi Godswill416 said:

"Both of you are beautiful."

@olumideogunmokun commented:

"That's a model with you right there."

@Isaac Wilson said:

"The way you say who senior who got me da;mn she tall."

@alhassanmusaauyo commented:

"Hmmm with you no more VP, you are just magnificent."

@gnasty5050 said:

"Why you fine like today's bread."

@LexiBeatz said:

"You’re interesting."

@Big_ben commented:

"Me and you said Jesus at the same time."

Viral video of beautiful ladies in army uniform

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two female soldiers showed off their beauty in a viral video.

The ladies sang and danced to Stand Strong by Nigerian singer, Davido.

The fine ladies who serve in the US Army were refered to as gallant queens by their TikTok fans.

Source: Legit.ng