A young lady has narrated her heartbreaking experience at a nail salon where she visited to fix artificial nails

According to the sad lady, the women at the salon talked badly about her in their language, thinking she couldn't understand them

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many giving different suggestions on what she should have done

A TikTok user with the handle @kathyponi has vowed never to visit a nail salon following her sad experience.

In a video trending on the TikTok app, she exposed her ordeal at the nail shop, and netizens sympathised with her.

Lady in tears as women taunt her at nail salon Photo credit: @cathiponi/TikTok.

According to her, she was insulted by the women at the shop who thought she did not understand their language.

The women allegedly called her charcoal in their local language, causing her to shed tears.

She said:

“So I went to this nail shop today, and the women there talking about me thinking I don't understand Luganda.

Saying "Ono alinga amanda"(this one is like charcoal)". I almost cried look at my eyes.”

Despite the insult, Kathyponi said she loved the nails she got at the shop. However, she maintained that she would never go back there again.

Reactions as lady shares her ordeal at nail salon

Netizens have reacted to the video, expressing their support for Kathy and condemning the women's behaviour at the nail shop.

@Brendah said:

“Why don't you put them in their position.”

@Libra Savage said:

“And you still made your nails there, I would’ve left.”

@Flash bae commented:

“Me one day I had plaited my hair and bypassed some Gishu lady's and they said I look like a bird and laughed not knowing am a Gishu too.”

@Seraph Sane reacted:

“She was projecting her insecurities on you. You are gorgeously melanated and that is your power.”

@Hitilafu said:

“You could simply have responded with. Naah, this is not charcoal, its more of darkness and kept quiet.”

@Ta_ogebeauty said:

“Why does that make yoh sad hun, cry? Why? Nothing wrong in been too dark. I swear you are so beautiful am not even joking.”

@Wakawaka commented:

“Someday, not today. Your tolerance of disrespect will be nil and you will tell it as it is. You are very very beautiful.”

@user5072800544831 reacted:

“Oh my Lord am so sorry that happened to u.”

@remzy commented:

“I would have smiled. Melanin is so beautiful. Don't ever cry coz of ignorant pple.”

@Jesusistheonlywaytogo reacted:

“Sorry about that dear,everyone is beautiful in there own way.”

@user4679345598298 said:

“Next time smile at them and respond in Luganda thanking them for recognising your complexion and your beauty cos you look gorgeous.”

Watch the video below:

Hairstylist nabs customer badmouthing her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful hairstylist has cried out on TikTok after seeing hurtful messages on her customer's phone. In a trending video, the hairstylist caught her client saying bad things to her friend about her hairdo whilst still in the salon.

The lady complained bitterly to her friend that the hairstylist was bad at her job, and she couldn't wait to leave the salon. The lady further mentioned that the stylist added way too much 'pink colour' to the hair, and she doesn't like it.

"I hate my hair. She put way too much pink. It's soo ugly, omg ima leaveee. I don't like it at all", she said in part.

Source: Legit.ng