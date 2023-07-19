A photographer recently went the extra mile to surprise an akara seller who carries out her business by the roadside

According to the young man, her bean cake (akara) is the best and he thought it wise to appreciate her

In a lovely video, he captured the woman unaware before approaching her to show her the photographs

A photographer has been hailed on social media over his kind gesture towards an elderly bean cake (akara) seller.

A video making the rounds online showed the beautiful woman frying Akara in the streets of Ile Ife.

Photographer appreciates akara seller over dedication to craft Photo credit: @oacthecreator/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The woman was captured by a street photographer, Abiodun, who had observed her hard work and dedication to her craft.

According to the photographer, he was surprised to see the woman selling Akara in the afternoon as it was usually morning/ night food.

He decided to give her a gift to appreciate her efforts and hard work. In a video, he showed her a random picture he took and her reaction was priceless.

Reactions as photographer appreciates beautiful akara seller

The video has since gone viral with netizens appreciating the photographer.

