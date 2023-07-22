A pretty teacher who was smartly dressed in class danced in class as she taught her students sounds

The kids responded to her happy as the lady enertained them with different hand and waist amapiano moves

Socal media users said that she should extend her teaching method to adults and make more use of her skill

A teacher has been praised online for the creative teaching method she adopted while in class. She made learning fun.

In a video that stirred massive reactions, the pretty lady (@klankejuffie) dressed in trousers made cool amapiano moves.

Many people said that the lady is using a very good method. Photo source: @klankejuffie

Lady used amapiano dance to teach kids

As she danced, she made the kids repeat after her as she pointed at letters on the board. The student's response was filled with excitement.

The schoolchildren turned the English sounds they were being taught into sweet music. Many social media users said she must be a great teacher.

cleanstep_ said:

"Please consider offering such classes for adults too. I'd never miss a day."

Nareetha..R said:

"Teachers and their dressing always on point."

Piero February said:

"My inner child would be incredibly HAPPY and EXCITED to come to school. Thank you for doing what you do."

B.Santina Strauss said:

"Your energy teaching the children and hearing how they enjoying it...well done."

ejacobs12 said:

"I love this juffie and jou outfit."

Jamie-lee Damon said:

"It's the passion for me may your videos inspire other teachers to bring their own unique passion to the table in order to help our children."

Jessie️said:

"I love the short hair."

Dmj aljalil said:

"When u love wat u do, u gonna do it with touches of vibe with peace.. Great work ma'am."

