A Nigerian lady who claimed to have met Chef Dammy has released a new video to back up her statement

According to her, she saw the chef with packets of Sprite and Fanta by the side of the road and this got many talking

People who watched her video were thrown into confusion as some agreed with her, while others thought she saw wrong

A Nigerian lady, @isabella_eni, has caused a stir online as she claimed she met Chef Dammy standing by the road with packets of Sprite and Fanta.

@isabella_eni shared a video of a young lady standing by the road in a bid to back up her claim about the chef.

She claimed the lady she saw was Chef Dammy. Photo Credit: @isabella_eni, @gossipmilltv

She hilariously vowed not to give out the location she took the video in. Her clip went viral and amassed over 100k views.

However, many netizens did not believe she saw right, claiming the lady she saw bore no resemblance with Dammy.

There were many who believed the video and made jokes about the chef.

Watch the video below:

People wonder if the person in the clip is actually Chef Dammy

Accuracy khid said:

"Abeg oooothat one no reach half of am."

O_la_olu_wa said:

"She wan open provision store."

Abigailokere01 said:

"Watin Dey happen now person go just Dey walker for road person don video am."

KyennyDee said:

"So like play like play una don finally dash chef Dammy this beats abi sound."

Mady said:

"Chef Damy and Hilda should di a skit together."

Assumpta said:

"Y’all should let This babe breathe nah Shuuu."

Tolumary (teetoo246) said:

"To celebrate the 1m given her."

Abby said:

"This one no look like chef dammy oo."

Emerie Sonye said:

"Maybe she wan use a do cook-a-thon."

Chef Dammy recorded buying onions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy was seen buying onions on the street.

A social media user shared a video of the celebrity chef, and netizens reacted via the comments section. The post was captioned:

"I met your favorite chef dammy buying onions without bodyguards. Go dammy".

Chef Dammy had recently attempted to cook for 120 hours to break the Guinness World Record. The video has since gone viral, with many netizens criticising people for tackling the chef. Others blasted the man who took the video.

