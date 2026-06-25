South Africa stunned the odds to reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history

Bafana Bafana overcame South Korea despite being heavily unfavoured by Opta's supercomputer projections

Hugo Broos' side recovered from a difficult start to secure a landmark achievement on the global stage

South Africa have rewritten their 2026 FIFA World Cup story after producing one of the tournament's biggest surprises, defeating South Korea 1-0 to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Few gave Bafana Bafana a realistic chance of progressing when the tournament began. Even fewer believed they would still be standing after a difficult start to their campaign.

South Africa and South Korea fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match. Photo by Alfredo Lopez

Source: Getty Images

Yet Hugo Broos' men ignored the predictions, silenced the doubters and delivered a historic result in Monterrey to advance as Group A runners-up.

The decisive moment came courtesy of winger Thapelo Maseko, whose second-half strike earned South Africa a famous victory and secured one of the greatest achievements in the country's football history.

Maseko delivers historic moment

The stakes could not have been higher heading into the final group-stage clash.

Both teams knew defeat would likely end their hopes of progression, and the tension was evident throughout a fiercely contested encounter.

South Africa began brightly despite playing in front of a crowd dominated by Korean supporters.

Maseko threatened early before Thalente Mbatha forced a fine save from goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu. Evidence Makgopa also came close as Bafana Bafana looked the more dangerous side during the opening exchanges.

Thapelo Maseko of South Africa with his Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

South Korea responded after the break by introducing several attacking players, including captain Son Heung-min, as they searched desperately for a breakthrough.

However, while the Asians controlled possession, South Africa remained disciplined and dangerous on the counterattack.

Their moment finally arrived in the 63rd minute. Substitute Teshpang Moremi surged down the left flank before delivering a dangerous pass across the edge of the area. Maseko took one touch, shifted the ball onto his stronger foot and calmly slotted past Kim at the near post.

South Korea pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Bafana Bafana stood firm to secure a memorable victory.

According to ESPN, the result means South Africa will now face Canada in Los Angeles on June 28 in their first-ever World Cup knockout fixture.

Bafana Bafana prove the supercomputer wrong

South Africa's achievement becomes even more remarkable when viewed against the predictions made before and during the tournament.

According to Opta's supercomputer projections before the World Cup, Bafana Bafana were expected to finish at the bottom of Group A.

South Africa celebrate with singing in the dressing room after winning against South Korea. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Co-hosts Mexico were considered overwhelming favourites to advance, progressing in 87.2 per cent of simulations.

South Korea were projected to qualify in 70.1 per cent of simulations, while Czechia were given a 64.2 per cent chance.

South Africa were viewed as the weakest side in the group. Although they had a 48.9 per cent chance of reaching the round of 32 due to the expanded format, they were strongly tipped to finish fourth.

The model gave them just a 19.3 per cent probability of ending as group runners-up, the exact position they surprisingly achieved.

Their path became even more difficult after an opening defeat to Mexico and a hard-fought draw against Czechia.

Heading into the decisive match against South Korea, the numbers remained firmly against them.

Opta's 25,000 simulations suggested South Korea would win 56.2 per cent of the time.

A draw was rated at 23.5 per cent while a South African victory occurred in only 20.3 per cent of simulations.

But football is played on grass, not computers and South Africa delivered when it mattered most.

Historic achievement for South African football

The victory is a significant milestone for South African football. Before this tournament, Bafana Bafana had never progressed beyond the group stage in any of their previous World Cup appearances, per FIFA.

Their success comes against a South Korean side boasting far greater World Cup pedigree. The Asians entered the tournament, making an 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, a streak stretching back to 1986.

Only Brazil, Germany, Argentina and Spain had longer active runs of participation. South Africa, meanwhile, were making only their fourth appearance at football's biggest tournament.

That gap in experience mattered little when the pressure intensified. Instead, Broos' side displayed organisation and belief to grab a result that will be remembered for generations.

Maseko's winning goal also earned him a place in the history books. At 22 years and 225 days old, he became the second-youngest South African player ever to score at a FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Broos never lost faith

Legit.ng previously reported that Hugo Broos remained optimistic even after South Africa's difficult start to the tournament.

The Belgian coach consistently argued that his team's performances deserved more credit than the results initially suggested and pointed to the discipline and fighting spirit displayed by his players against stronger opposition, insisting they still had a chance of achieving something special.

Source: Legit.ng