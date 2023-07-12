In a new video, Chef Dammy was seen drawing water from a well and this sent social media users into a frenzy

The young lady had, several weeks ago, appealed to netizens to contribute money so she can get security personnel for her protection

Chef Dammy achieved quick internet fame after she embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Ekiti state

Nigerians have reacted to a new video of Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, drawing water from a well.

In the 16-second clip, the young undergraduate of Federal University Oye, Ekiti wore shorts as she went about her business, unaware that she was being recorded.

Chef Dammy fetched water from a well. Photo Credit: @therealtomi8

Source: TikTok

The recorder of the clip laughed at the fact that Chef Dammy fetched water with no bodyguard.

This is coming several weeks after she appealed to netizens for support in getting security personnel for her protection.

Many netizens were left in stitches and passed funny remarks about the young celebrity.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chef Dammy's action

DUENE said:

"Reason why I don’t trust people Na her neighbor video her fa."

Noble buyin agency said:

"Where is her security men? Can they help her out?"

Rabiu Omowunmi said:

"God will forgive the person that post this....am I the only one listening to the song."

Make Dollar said:

"I need soldier, I need police she dey form celebrity back then."

user9404402178107 said:

"Since fame no work she is back to her formal life."

Hominyi said:

"Let the poor breathe.

"Don't suffocate them."

barbielunny said:

"She don use her last card do cookaton, she think say na so life easy."

Quin~bee said:

"Una no contribute money for the security na why."

Chef Dammy planning new 150-hour cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy had opened up about plans for her new cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy completed a 120-hour cookathon in Oye-Ekiti, but the exercise was plagued with controversy and criticism.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Dammy's team said a date for the 150-hour cookathon would soon be announced. Regarding the 120-hour cookathon, Dammy's team confirmed Legit.ng's report that the evidence would be reviewed by the Guinness World Records.

The team said regarding the 120-hour evidence:

"Guinness World Records wants to review it."

