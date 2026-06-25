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Just In: Government Declares Republic Day 2026 Public Holiday, Date Emerges
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Just In: Government Declares Republic Day 2026 Public Holiday, Date Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Ghana is set to commemorate Republic Day 2026, one of the country's most significant national holidays, with a public holiday and celebrations scheduled for early July
  • In 1960, Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, officially transitioned from a constitutional monarchy to an independent republic
  • Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama sent a message to his compatriots concerning the observance of the Republic Day 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Accra, Ghana - The government of Ghana has announced Friday, July 3, 2026, as a public holiday.

According to a statement signed by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Ghana's minister for interior, issued on Wednesday, June 24, and obtained by Legit.ng, President John Mahama declared Republic Day 2026 a holiday.

President John Mahama of Ghana has declared Friday, July 3, 2026, a public holiday to mark Republic Day. The announcement was made in a statement issued by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on June 24, 2026.
John Mahama-led Ghana declares Friday, July 3, a public holiday as the president urges nationwide observance. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama
Source: Facebook

Ghana announces Republic Day holiday

The Ghanaian No.1 citizen also directed that the work-free day be observed nationwide, Citinewsroom noted.

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The statement read, according to Ghana News Agency:

"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 1st July 2026, marks Republic Day, which is a Statutory Public Holiday.
"However, in view of the fact that 1st July 2026 falls on a Wednesday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended, declared Friday, 3rd July 2026, as Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The official notice declaring Republic Day 2026 a public holiday is available on the ministry of the interior's website.

Republic Day in Ghana is a statutory public holiday observed on July 1st that commemorates the country's transition to a republic in 1960. A highly important holiday, it marks the historic day Kwame Nkrumah became Ghana’s first president, solidifying full sovereignty after gaining independence from British rule.

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The minister for interior Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has announced the declaration of Friday, July 3, 2026, as a public holiday in Ghana.
Ghana's interior minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announces Friday, July 3, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Republic Day. Photo credit: @cdrafrica
Source: Twitter

Ghana announces Eid Al Adha holiday

Meanwhile, in May, the government of Ghana declared a public holiday in celebration of the Eid Al Adha 2026.

As noted on the country's ministry of interior's website, the Eid holiday should be observed throughout the nation.

Eid Al Adha, also called Eid Al Kabir, is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

Read more on public holidays:

Ghana announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Ghana announced two public holidays to mark the Islamic festival of Eid-Al-Fitr 2026 and the Shaqq Day observance.

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An official statement issued confirmed the statutory public holiday to mark Eid-Al-Fitr.

The notice added that a date which coincides with Shaqq Day, is also recognised under the country’s public holiday calendar.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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