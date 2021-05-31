A young Nigeran worker, Obiefoh Sunday, found dollar notes left behind when he was cleaning the room

Instead of keeping the money to himself, Sunday quickly reported the case to the hotel management

Many people were wowed by his honesty, as some people said they would like to reward him from the little they had

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man, Obiefoh Sunday, who is a housekeeper at the Lagos Continental Hotel, has shown true honesty in his work.

His boss, Muhammad Ashraf, on his LinkedIn page wrote about how the young man found some wads of US dollars in one of the rooms he went to clean after the guest had checked out.

The room cleaner was praised for his honest action. Photo source: LinkedIn/Muhammad Asraf/Lagos Hotel Continental

Source: UGC

He would not enrich himself dishonestly

Immediately he saw the money, the cleaner alerted the hotel management of the situation and the money was quickly deposited into the organisation's lost and found account.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ashraf said he is really proud to have someone like Sunday on his team, revealing that his action made all of them happy.

Many praised him

The photo of Sunday shared on the platform had him posing with the dollar bills which had much of $100 notes.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of reactions from people who showered the cleaner with much praise.

Below are some of the reactions:

Diadem international said:

"Wow, Boss you've done so well to train people and they make you Proud. Obiefor Sunday thank you for your honesty. Muhammad Ashraf We Promise to reward him in our own little way before the 5th June 2021."

Ibine Victor said:

"I'm super excited that we still have good people in housekeeping. May God continue to bless you."

Gerry Mcblain said:

"Well done to the young man, Sunday, but you say the money has been deposited in the lost and found, has the individual and rightful owner who left it there been contacted?"

Felix Ulaikere said:

"Well-done Sunday... I know you are the best. Right from our previous place of work he has always be honest to things he does. God bless you."

Another Nigerian shows honesty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has been hailed on social media for displaying honesty after finding a wallet with a huge sum of money belonging to a bus passenger.

The passenger identified as Nonso Oguejiofor took to his Facebook page to narrate how he lost his wallet in a bus on his way home.

According to Nonso, he realised that his wallet was missing when he was about boarding a tricycle to his house after alighting from one of the buses he boarded earlier.

Source: Legit.ng