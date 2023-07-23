A lady who earlier told herself that she would become a landlady in 2023 fulfilled her dream and built a house

Showing off the building, the lady said she also built it as a special birthday gift to celebrate herself

Many people thronged her comment section with messages of congratulation, as some wished they had the same thing

A young Nigerian lady who purposed in her heart that she would become a landlady in 2023 has finally achieved the aim.

In a video on TikTok, the lady shared different moments of the building process. At a point in the clip, she showed when a trailer brought sand to her site.

Lady fenced and roofed portable house

When the house was at the lintel, the lady happily posed in front of the house. In another video, the lady revealed that the house was a birthday gift from her to herself.

Some people who reacted to her clip said they loved her house's design. The lady catwalked around the building.

Oluwalegit said:

"You just said it you no work?"

Meet_bholu said:

"This one I’m seeing house this days seems mine is coming soon congrats."

user6962128439346 said:

"Congratulations...am the next to give testimony."

Wisd said:

"U sabi better pattern."

user5696958556161 said:

"Congratulations dear i tap from your blessings."

Nurseoscar1234 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this grace in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Tkc_forlife12 said:

"Congratulations I tap from your good news."

Clement said:

"You are welcome to our club. I love you."

LOSHA_EMPIRE44 said:

"Congratulation...more blessing but i won ask one question?where unna dey see money."

user200588711598 said:

"May God bless the work of my hands too you are doing well."

19-year-old built 1 room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year-old girl made a video of how she was able to own her home at a very young age.

The girl (@im.moody.bby1) said she had to save all her money to buy cement and blocks to construct her one-room apartment.

Lady built house for mother

In other news, a grateful daughter has made her mother reap the fruit of her labour on her. After spending one year and two months abroad, she sent money home.

The money was used to build a beautiful house for the mother. The 25-year-old teacher (@lusanda_jiba) was proud of what she could do for the woman at a young age.

Source: Legit.ng