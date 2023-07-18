A video trending on social media has captured some Nigerian co-wives showcasing their dance moves

In the viral clip, the excited women who are married to the same man thanked him for taking good care of them

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many expressing love for their union

Four Nigerian women have gone viral on social media after revealing that they share the same husband.

The beautiful women caught the attention of netizens after posting a video of themselves dancing with so much zeal and excitement.

Four Nigerian women married to rich man showcase dance moves Photo credit: @omoosepaaro4real/TikTok.

They captioned the video:

"Four wives of same hubby, Thanks to our husband for managing our madness."

In the video, the four women were all dressed in traditional attire, dancing in unison to a popular Nigerian song.

Reactions as four women married to the same man showcase dance moves

The video has since gone viral with many netizens praising the women for their display of sisterhood and love.

Some other netizens expressed their desire to see the man who stole their heart and made them live in unison.

@Sun Glory said:

“Beautiful you, I salute your hubby.”

@Oluwatoworship reacted:

“Una don blow oo.”

@jennifeerr commented:

"Show us your husband."

Watch the video below:

