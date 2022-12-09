A trending video of a pretty little girl rocking artificial eyelashes and nails has sparked uproar on social media

In the viral video, the little girl arrived at her graduation party and sat together with her mates in school

Social media users have penned down their thoughts as some criticized the parents of the little girl

A beautiful little girl has been making headlines over her appearance at her graduation party.

The pretty kid arrived at the venue of her graduation party with her artificial eyelashes and long nails.

Little girl fixes long nails and lashes Photo Credit: @baatsebawinnie/TikTok

This however didn't sit well with many netizens who took to the comments section to air their thoughts about the video.

While some lambasted the parents of the little girl, others got emotional over the stress the little girl went through.

Social media reactions

@katlegomothibedi0 said:

"She is even tired, she spent all night doing nails and eye lashes."

@perey577 wrote:

"Her mother really needs cane. Why the stress on this little girl."

@smangaliso99 reacted:

"The principal of the crèche should have not allowed such nonsense. Di babymama dina le stress."

@tukisho43 stated:

"Why can't we introduce something new bathong, like taking them to parks, doing a whole lot of fun activities, colour paintings, Fun color runs."

@angela_06076 stated:

"Not her sitting prettily unbothered as if she is used to lashes and nails. nka Loma principal."

@_tifit reacted:

"Its a lot going through or through going alot. I see alot and a kid going through mazeee."

@naemkotsa added:

"Mine she is 1 year months n all the time she sees me doin make up I'm surprised later she wil be trying to imitate brushin her eyebrow w a toothbrush."

Watch the video below:

