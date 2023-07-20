A beautiful plus-sized woman has gone viral on social media after showing off the love of her life

In a video shared via the popular app, TikTok, she held hands with her man as they walked together inside a hall

While sharing the romantic clip, she gushed over the love they share while stating that they are still writing their love story

A plus-sized woman has melted hearts online after sharing a video of herself and her husband holding hands and all loved up.

In the video, the woman identified as @lilylightss on TikTok made it clear that she is loved despite her size.

Plus-sized woman flaunts her man Photo credit: @lilylightss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"And for the ones questioning if I deserve love, know that I do and I am loved. We are still writing our OUR LOVE STORY", she said.

Her post has sparked an intriguing conversation on TikTok about the possibility of finding true love in any circumstance.

Netizens have weighed in on the video with many waiting for the day, they would also find the love of their lives.

Reactions as plus-sized woman flaunts her man

Many have praised the woman for being confident and brave while others have expressed their admiration for the love they share.

Overall, the response to the woman's video has been overwhelmingly positive, as many viewers thanked her for sharing her experience and reminding them that they also deserve love, regardless of their size.

Source: Legit.ng