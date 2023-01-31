A female hairstylist has shared a surprising video showing the moment she caught her client talking about her at her salon

In the video, the client was spotted chatting with a friend on WhatsApp and telling her how bad the hairdresser's work looked

The stylist was surprised to see the chat as she later asked netizens if she should confront her for badmouthing her

A beautiful hairstylist has cried out on TikTok after seeing hurtful messages on her customer's phone.

In a trending video, the hairstylist caught her client talking badly to her friend about her hairdo whilst still in the salon.

The lady complained bitterly to her friend, claiming that the hairstylist was really bad at her job, and she can't wait to leave the salon.

She further mentioned to her friend that the stylist added way too much 'pink colour' to the hair and she doesn't like it.

"I hate my hair. She put way too much pink. It's soo ugly, omg ima leaveee. I don't like it at all", she said in part.

The stylist was shocked to see the chat and she made a video which she shared online, while asking if she should confront her for that.

The video has attracted lots of mixed reactions from netizens who tried to advise her on what to do next.

Social media reactions

@Britt Brat said:

"I would’ve finished it all pink."

@Energizer.Bunny wrote:

"I would have made some slick talk to her. I’d say I put too much pink huh? You don’t like it cuz I put too much pink huh?"

@Coco0918 commented:

"Yes bc instead of her texting her friend she should have been woman enough to let you know because that’s called respect."

@Nika Parks added:

"Yes would’ve told her get somebody else to do it."

@#1MrsAnderson replied:

"No just add moreee pinkkk....she likes it."

@proud muslimah reacted:

"Leave it unfinished she will learn that badmouthing isn't good at all."

@userDainty said:

"First of all I'm not telling no fren! I'm telling the stylist what I want n what to adjust, mi naaah pay mi money n led vex vex."

@Phlawliss1 added:

"She could’ve just said that while you was still doing the pink instead of waiting until the end almost I used to do hair."

@Stephanie said:

"She could’ve told you it was too much pink instead of doing all of that."

Watch the video below:

