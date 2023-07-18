Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a young man making a sport of a lady as she washed his car

While videoing her without her knowledge, the young man and his friends laughed as they bragged

While some netizens criticised the youths for their action, others came for the young lady for washing the car

A young Nigerian man has come under fire for videoing and making a sport of a lady washing his car.

In a video seen online, the youth named Nero Benz and his friends laughed in the background as he recorded the lady downstairs.

The man videoed the lady as she washed his car. Photo Credit: @neronft88

Source: TikTok

Putting the camera back on himself, the young man bragged about the car being a Lexus and showcased his friends, tagging them his squad.

One of the men gesticulated as the camera focused on him and bragged that the lady was washing the car for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people slammed the youth for his action.

Watch the video below:

People criticise the young men

Lizzy suGar said:

"But is not your babe."

Big Debbie said:

"All this small boys ehn is voice."

Jenny Issabella said:

"How is she mumu she Dey work Dey see money not hook.up u call her mumu."

Isabella said:

"Nor be mumu na the boys be mumu."

succy decor said:

"Make una shut up ppl get Gle ,range over them nor dey make noise like this rubbish."

sandy gold said:

"She be worker na they see Dey see her daily food."

gift said:

"Person way wash Una car fit feed Una tomorrow,I know no y Una come Dey use am catch cruise."

Ex-student in car mocks his old headmaster on a bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former student was seen mocking his old headmaster who was on a bike.

The short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram started with a Nigerian man driving a car behind a motorcyclist who had a male passenger.

He then drove to be at par with the motorcyclist and identified him as his former school headmaster.

The young man could be heard mocking the passenger, saying in Yoruba language that the ex-headmaster was the teacher who said in the past they won't make money without studying.

He kept calling out to the bike passenger by a nickname. The ex-headmaster ignored the young man's call completely and kept his view in the opposing direction as if hiding his face.

Source: Legit.ng