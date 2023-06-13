A young Nigerian lady got many people wondering how rich her family was as she showed a palatial house

The lady revealed that her home is well fortified with a bulletproof door, and they have a gym for fitness

A lady in her comment section who badly wanted to be close to the family asked her if she had a brother who needed a girlfriend

A young lady has shared a video showing how wealthy her parents are. Her house had CCTV everywhere.

She showed a mini-gym in the house nobody used. The lady (@azuwuibegift1) added that there were cameras in the rooms.

Many people called the lady rich online. Photo source: @azuwuibegift1

CCTV & fingerprint scanner door

The lady's house also has ACs, even in their laundry room. A gadget looking like a refrigerator was also captured. The lady said she did not know what it was used for.

The house's door was bulletproofed, combined with a fingerprint scanner in a video. The security light in the home was powered by solar technology.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favour said:

"Let the poor breathe."

Deba said:

"Omo learn how to shift camera for your own good e get why cos that’s my own area of specialty."

tracydouglas said:

"You just called me poor in at least 50 different t languages."

Favour Richie said:

"Make una give me one room make I dey use the gym."

merrynpyy said:

"Na ur papa be the real odogwu."

squish said:

"Lol when thief you go understand why there is bullet proof and camera door werey."

Chrisven collections said:

"Do you have a brother that needs a girlfriend?"

danicooper161 said:

"Your pop c get cartel Lowkey."

queenzee9336 said:

"Hope it is not in Lagos or Abuja?"

