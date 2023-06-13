“Real Odogwu”: Lady Shares Video of House With Camera, Bulletproof Door, Gym Centre for Family Members
- A young Nigerian lady got many people wondering how rich her family was as she showed a palatial house
- The lady revealed that her home is well fortified with a bulletproof door, and they have a gym for fitness
- A lady in her comment section who badly wanted to be close to the family asked her if she had a brother who needed a girlfriend
A young lady has shared a video showing how wealthy her parents are. Her house had CCTV everywhere.
She showed a mini-gym in the house nobody used. The lady (@azuwuibegift1) added that there were cameras in the rooms.
CCTV & fingerprint scanner door
The lady's house also has ACs, even in their laundry room. A gadget looking like a refrigerator was also captured. The lady said she did not know what it was used for.
The house's door was bulletproofed, combined with a fingerprint scanner in a video. The security light in the home was powered by solar technology.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Favour said:
"Let the poor breathe."
Deba said:
"Omo learn how to shift camera for your own good e get why cos that’s my own area of specialty."
tracydouglas said:
"You just called me poor in at least 50 different t languages."
Favour Richie said:
"Make una give me one room make I dey use the gym."
merrynpyy said:
"Na ur papa be the real odogwu."
squish said:
"Lol when thief you go understand why there is bullet proof and camera door werey."
Chrisven collections said:
"Do you have a brother that needs a girlfriend?"
danicooper161 said:
"Your pop c get cartel Lowkey."
queenzee9336 said:
"Hope it is not in Lagos or Abuja?"
Chrisven collections asked:
"Do you have a brother that needs a girlfriend?"
