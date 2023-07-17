An entertaining video of a priest in his cassock grooving with a scantily-clad woman has gone viral on Facebook

The clergyman embraced the lady tightly and showed off his impressive dance skills with her

The priest gave the young lady a fatherly kiss on the forehead after their fun-filled dance and parted ways

A exciting video of a priest wearing his traditional white cassock and white collar dancing with a young woman in skimpy attire has captured the attention of many people.

The elderly clergyman held the lady close to his chest and moved his feet and hips in sync with her, displaying his amazing dance moves and sense of rhythm.

An entertaining moment with man in cassock and a young lady. Photo credit: Ugo Egbujo

Priest dancing with lady

After several minutes of enjoying their lively dance and laughing together, the priest gave the woman a tender kiss on the forehead as a sign of affection and gratitude, and then they went their separate ways.

The video has generated a funny reactions on Facebook and some have argued that it is inappropriate to be having such a dance in public with a lady as a priest.

Others said it was a harmless dance in their country considering that they were from Latin America.

Find the video about the priest below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing priest below:

@Olorunfemi Busuyi reacted:

"Hope this is not one of President Tinubu's pre-Apc presidential primaries Bishops?"

@WanMimi said:

"This is a fancy dress party- maybe you could look up what a fancy dress party us. It's common in America. Others call it a costume party."

@OgbeniAderemiAdeniran wrote:

"When the Cassock fits the mood."

@AnthonyAnyanwu commented:

"He is not a Rev. Father, just mimicking and disguising as one."

@StanleyObinna also commented'

"This must be a movie. A priest doesn't wear that skull cap."

