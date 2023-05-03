A man who bought a Mercedes Benz E300 took it for an upgrade in a video so that it can look like a 2021 model

The car's bumper and lights were changed, among other things to change its 2016 version look before it was repainted

Nigerians applauded the upgrade as some people in the video's comment section wanted to know if their cars could be worked on

A young Nigerian man, @juniorifeanyi857, who helps people to upgrade car has in a latest video shown the moment a Mercedes Benz E300 2016 was upgraded to a recent version of 2021.

The car specialist said before the man brought the vehicle to his workshop, he asked if he could get the vehicle to know if an upgrade option is available for it.

The brilliance of the upgrade wowed people. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Source: TikTok

Seconds into the clip, one could see the Benz's bumper off as the body was being upgraded. The man said that some of the differences between 2016 and 2021 versions of the car are the steering wheel and Android screen on its dashboard.

The car was always painted to look different from what it used to look. Many people in his comment section asked him questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments with more than 1200 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bitcoin669 said:

"Make sure to cover the whole process."

Domsmoney said:

"Excellent work."

bigdreamz39 said:

"This guy good."

chase asked:

"2015 c300? any upgrades available!"

AB said:

"You guys are talented, well done."

makebrainz said:

"Amazing bro... I love your work. Keep it up."

archimaisana3 said:

"We need your skills in south Africa. Great job."

Ecodum Stainless said:

"Is there any upgrade for C240 4Matic salon?"

Thabiso Matsena said:

"Those tail lights are not aligned properly."

Mercedes ML upgraded to GLE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same car specialist made a short TikTok video about a Mercedes Benz ML that was upgraded to GLE.

The man said the Mercedes Benz ML model is a powerful vehicle. He advised people against selling it for a cheap price.

Benz ML350 got upgrade

In other news, a TikTok account (@ckautos) showed the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.

According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.

Source: Legit.ng