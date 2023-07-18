A talented young Nigerian man who fabricated "G-Wagon" from local materials has got much celebration in his village

Village women and children gathered around the vehicle he built with his hands as they sang and danced

Many Nigerians who watched how the villagers celebrated the young man said it was good his talent was appreciated

A young Nigerian man who was praised days ago online after a video of the G-Wagon car he built surfaced online has stirred more reactions.

In a recent video, the man's villagers gathered around the car he built as they sang in Igbo, celebrating his achievement.

Old women danced around the car he built. Photo source: @goddaychukwudieze

Source: TikTok

Women and kids who were present clapped. Some old women could be seen dancing to celebrate their village genius.

The women were so excited. The celebration of the car he built was massive. It was like a hero's welcome.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kasey said:

"You are bless young-one, your future is a brighter one."

@KC fresh said:

"The first man to drive Benz in okafor village."

Winning brown said:

"This one no be my village abi eye Dy pain me."

gift babe sad:

"I love ur village people o want to pay a visit."

TOCHI0428 said:

"Wow that is my Nsukka people."

Joeboy mania said:

"E be like say this village them never see motor before."

Oti said:

"This car be like watin Britain take come carry our forefathers then."

Shareupdate️ said:

"Why una no drive am."

Deal Beat said:

"May They all be celebrated for celebrating this gift of talent in Jesus Name."

Talented_kay_official said:

"If I later buy car for my street everybody no go rest."

Source: Legit.ng