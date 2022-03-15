A video of a Nigerian man mocking his former school headmaster after accosting him on a road has stirred mixed reactions on the net

While driving his car from one side of the road, the young man called the ex-headmaster who was on a bike by a nickname

In the video, the ex-headmaster pretended not to hear the young man's call and looked the other way

A young Nigerian man ran into his former school headmaster and seized the opportunity in ridiculing him, an action that has sparked outrage on social media.

The short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram starts with the Nigerian man driving a car behind a motorcyclist who had a male passenger.

He mocked his ex-headmaster Photo Credit: Alvarez, Instagram/@gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

He then drove to be at par with the motorcyclist and identified him as his former school headmaster.

The young man could be heard mocking the passenger, saying in Yoruba language that the ex-headmaster was the teacher who said in the past they won't make money without studying.

He kept calling out to the bike passenger by a nickname. The ex-headmaster ignored the young man's call completely and kept his view in the opposing direction as if hiding his face.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@___good___bhad___boi said:

"Master teach me book in school… Master no see better work. Master see me in my car Master pretend like he did not see me. Master look is me your student don’t be shy."

@thonia_onopiri said:

"This isn’t even funny at all the teachers the principles d lectures all those people that passed knowledge to us one way or the other years ago deserve absolute respect from us no matter how hard they were on us then all they did was to make sure we become better to d society someday."

@ralph_newrevelation said:

"Young men of these days have finally lost it. Who train them, who raise them...show of shame, no moral, no boundaries. Gush!!"

@talk_anyhow_you_collect said:

"Everyone’s destiny is different at least he is making legit money not stealing from other people."

Graduates help their old colleague who ran mad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the emotional moment graduates reunited with their old university mate who ran mad.

The Alumni showed love to the mad man named Minabelem Hilary as they reunited by first hugging him after successfully tracing him across the river to Bakana in Rivers state.

Sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram, film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa explained that the Alumni members left their abodes in Abuja to celebrate this year's Valentine with their mentally unstable colleague.

After the emotional reunion with their mad colleague, the Alumni took him to a psychiatry hospital in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt and paid the sum of N320k for his treatment.

