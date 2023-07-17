Nigeria is a country with a large and diverse population, a growing economy and a vibrant higher education sector

There are almost 130 universities in Nigeria, some of which are owned by the federal and state governments, while others are private or faith-based.

The quality and reputation of these universities vary widely, but some of them stand out as the most popular and prestigious in the country.

The 10 universities are known for quality of education and alumni. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiles the top 10 popular universities in Nigeria in 2023, based on data from various sources.

1. University of Ibadan (Ibadan)

The University of Ibadan is the oldest and most prestigious university in Nigeria.

It was founded in 1948 as a college of the University of London, and became an independent institution in 1962.

The university is ranked among the top 500 universities in the world by Times Higher Education (THE) and among the top 10 in Africa by QS World University Rankings.

2. University of Lagos (Lagos)

The University of Lagos is located in Nigeria’s commercial capital and largest city.

It was established in 1962 and has three campuses: the main campus at Akoka, the School of Radiography at Yaba and the College of Medicine at Idi-Araba. The university is also ranked among the top 500 universities in the world by THE and among the top 10 in Africa by QS.

3. Covenant University (Ota)

Covenant University is a private Christian university founded in 2002 by the World Mission Agency and the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

It is located in Ota, Ogun State, about an hour’s drive from Lagos.

It is ranked among the top 800 universities in the world by THE and among the top 20 in Africa by QS.

4. Bayero University (Kano)

Bayero University is a public university located in Kano, the largest city in northern Nigeria.

It was founded in 1977 as a successor to Abdullahi Bayero College, which was established in 1960 as an affiliate of Ahmadu Bello University.

The university is ranked among the top 1200 universities in the world by THE.

5. Federal University of Technology Akure (Akure)

The Federal University of Technology Akure is a public university located in Akure, Ondo State.

It was established in 1981 as one of the six federal universities of technology in Nigeria.

6. University of Benin (Benin City)

The University of Benin is a public university located in Benin City, Edo State.

It was founded in 1970 as an institute of technology and became a full-fledged university in 1971.

7. University of Ilorin (Ilorin)

The University of Ilorin is a public university located in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was established in 1975 as a university college and became a full-fledged university in 1977. The university is ranked among the top 1500 universities in the world by THE.

8. University of Nigeria Nsukka (Nsukka)

The University of Nigeria Nsukka is a public university located in Nsukka, Enugu State.

It was founded in 1955 as the first indigenous university in Nigeria and formally opened in 1960.

9. Obafemi Awolowo University (Ile-Ife)

Obafemi Awolowo University is a public university located in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

It was established in 1961 as the University of Ife and renamed in 1987 after Obafemi Awolowo, a prominent Nigerian nationalist and statesman.

10. Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (Zaria)

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria is a public university located in Zaria, Kaduna State.

It was founded in 1962 as a successor to the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, which was established in 1955.

UNILAG explains why applicant with 326 JAMB/UTME score was not given admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that UNILAG management has refuted the viral claim by a female candidate that the University deliberately denied her admission despite scoring 326 out of 400 in the 2022 UTME.

The University explained that the applicant failed to upload her secondary school certificate result on the JAMB CAPS before the stipulated deadline, leading to her disqualification.

UNILAG urged applicants to follow the admission guidelines and assured them of its commitment to a transparent and credible admission process.

Source: Legit.ng