The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has been ranked the second-best varsity in Nigeria in the 2023 Times Higher Education's sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings

The rankings consider various performance indicators across five pillars, including access and fairness, Africa impact, teaching skills, students' engagement, and resources and finance

FUNAAB's vice-chancellor expressed pride in the university's accomplishment and hopes it will inspire further dedication to achieving its goal of becoming a world-class institution

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has emerged second best among Nigeria’s 258 universities.

The federal university was also ranked 26th best in sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE)'s sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

Best Universities in Nigeria in 2023: How the varsities were ranked

The ranking highlighted the strongest universities in Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars.

These are access and fairness, Africa impact, teaching skills, students’ engagement and resources and finance.

The Sub-Saharan Africa university rankings were officially announced on Monday, June 26, at the organisation’s first forum, which took place in partnership with Ashesi University, Ghana.

The ranking evaluates 88 universities across 17 countries in the region.

FUNAAB's vice-chancellor reacts

Meanwhile, FUNAAB’s Vice-chancellor, Prof Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, in a press statement, congratulated all members of the university community for the great feat.

He expressed the hope that it will serve as a catalyst for more dedication to duty, The Guardian reported.

"The feat is a major leap towards realising FUNAAB’s dream of becoming a World-Class University, the university also stated in a statement on its website.

"As a matter of fact, FUNAAB’s feat in this latest ranking justifiably calls for celebration, moreso that the institution rose from 9th position in the last ranking of Universities in Nigeria to the 2nd best in the latest ranking."

The top 10: Covenant University ranked the best university in Nigeria

