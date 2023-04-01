UNILAG management has refuted the viral claim by a female candidate that the University deliberately denied her admission despite scoring 326 out of 400 in the 2022 UTME

The University explained that the applicant failed to upload her secondary school certificate result on the JAMB CAPS before the stipulated deadline, leading to her disqualification

UNILAG urged applicants to follow the admission guidelines and assured them of its commitment to a transparent and credible admission process

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has debunked the claims made by a female candidate who accused the institution of deliberately denying her admission despite scoring 326 out of 400 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a viral social media message, the candidate called for help, but the university has stated that her claim is untrue, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The management of UNILAG said a female applicant with a 326 JAMB/UTME score was not admitted due to her failure to upload her O'level results. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What really happened, UNILAG explains

According to UNILAG, the applicant failed to upload her secondary school certificate result on the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) before the stipulated deadline.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The university clarified that its admission process, requirements, guidelines, and timelines are widely publicized to guide every applicant and that the applicant failed to meet the requirement for an offer of admission.

Despite the university's appreciation of the applicant's plight, it said it cannot take any further action on the 2022 admission exercise.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, credible, and open admission process and assured candidates and the general public that it remains dedicated to this hallmark.

UNILAG promotes security staff who exposed attempt to steal 22,000 litres of diesel

In another report, an honest Nigerian man, Joshua Aye who works as a security at the University of Lagos was blessed with an accelerated promotion for his honest and loyal character.

According to a UNILAG press report, the man exposed his colleagues' attempt to steal 22,000 litres of diesel from the university.

Joshua was said to have displayed a high sense of responsibility in discharging his duty on that particular day. He was informed of the gravity of what his colleagues’ attempted to do and reported him to the university’s works department which in turn was instrumental In stopping the act.

Source: Legit.ng