FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has ordered federal universities and unity schools to suspend the implementation of increasing their school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This directive was issued on Tuesday, April 11, at the plenary session of the lower chambers of the national assembly.

The Ministry of Education of education has been instructed to commence a review and halt any implementation of the increase in school fees. Photo Credit: House of Reps, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The House also asked the Federal Ministry of Education to immediately review the new fees regime in Federal Government Colleges and revert to the old regime.

It said the Federal Government should immediately fund the education sector by increasing budgetary provisions to ensure Nigerian students have access to quality and affordable basic and senior secondary education.

The House also resolved to investigate the increase of fees by all Federal Universities and the hike in school fees for students of Federal Government Colleges across the country to find lasting solutions to the challenges in the education sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This followed two separate motions by Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki on the need to suspend the implementation of an increase in tuition fees by federal universities and the need to reverse the recent hike of school fees in Unity Secondary Schools in Nigeria by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi and Hon. Kama Nkemkanma.

Madaki said because of poor funding of tertiary education and rising inflation, federal universities increased tuition fees from 100% to 200% while hostel fees were increased from 50% to 100%.

He listed some of the universities that increased their fees to include Bayero University, Kano (BUK); the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; the University of Uyo; University of Maiduguri; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and Federal University, Dutse, among others.

Presenting the motion on increasing fees for unity schools, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma said unity schools were established to promote national unity and provide quality and affordable education to students from different parts, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Source: Legit.ng