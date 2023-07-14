The first Yoruba language textbook titled ‘Ede Yoruba’ for students has been published in far away China

The ‘Ede Yoruba’ textbook for students was published 3 years after China begins studies in the Yoruba language

Professor Goke Alamu from Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, made this known in a statement

People's Republic of China has produced its first Yoruba Language textbook titled ‘Ede Yoruba.’

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, July 13 by Goke Alamu, a professor from the Ekiti State University (EKSU), TheCable reported.

China Produces First Yoruba Textbook titled 'Ede Yoruba'.

Source: Getty Images

Alamu said he was invited to China to teach the Yoruba language in 2020 but could travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, disclosed that he and three US professors began online classes for students of the Beijing Foreign Studies University in China.

He further stated that the ‘Ede Yoruba’ textbook for students was published after approval from the Chinese government.

The Professor of Yoruba language said:

“Just produced in China. I am just very happy because this is the first Yoruba textbook in China.”

“I was contacted by the Beijing Foreign Studies University around 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis to come to China and set up a Yoruba programme for them.

“I could have been in China since then but for the lockdown. So, I started online teaching for their students after writing the syllabus and the approval.

“Later, the university got approval from the government and a publishing company was approved for the publication of the first Yoruba textbook for students.

“I worked with three professors who had the opportunity to study the language in the US. This is the product of our efforts after three years. I will be going to China in September to test-run the book.

“I have two students already at the University of Ibadan who would be trained and take over from me. I have taught them for 2 years online, but they are now here to feel the culture of us and improve their proficiency.”

