A Nigerian man shared a video online showing the number of tin milk that his daughter consumed

According to the man, his daughter consumed 212 tins of NAN milk made by Nestle within two years

He asked Nestle to reward him for being a loyal customer, and some netizens dropped different comments

A Nigerian man has insisted that he deserves to be rewarded by Nestle Foods for being a loyal customer.

The man said his daughter would turn two on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The man said his daughter had consumed 212 cans of NAN milk. Photo credit: TikTok/@trustedblog1.

According to a video on the TikTok handle of @trustedblog1, the man said his daughter only consumes NAN milk made by Nestle.

He said his daughter had consumed 212 cans of the milk within two years, insisting he deserved to be compensated.

In the video, the man displayed the cans of milk stacked on each other.

Reactions as baby consumes 212 cans of milk

@Mike said:

"Wetin do pap and soybean biko."

@Kingleke said:

"Omo my own go reach 500 cos my own na twins and them chop nan for almost 3 years."

@Osetglobal2021 said:

"You for buy SMA Gold we for know say you try. Me na SMA Gold my son take. Six cartons I run."

@Ugosinachi said:

"Over N1 million and N60k....kudos bro... some ladies will be asking you what have you done for me."

@favyparis9 said:

"What of us wey dey buy SMA GOLD?"

@Davidson D said:

"We wey buy SMA GOLD... waiting we go con talk ...my daughter is two years plus now."

@Bullz Mathew said:

"Na SMA gold I even de buy and it’s more than 700 cans."

@Blessfirstson commented:

"I buy more than this bro and I reside in Accra Ghana where the price is times 2 of Nigeria price. Is not easy until you enter."

Man joins his child to pour milk away

Meanwhile, a man and his little baby trended on TikTok because of their playful nature and how they messed up the house.

The man maintained that adulthood was a scam, so he joined his child to enjoy childhood again.

In the video, the man, Ebuka Hilary Nneji, joined his child in messing up the house and pouring milk away.

