A Nigerian lady left the UK, where she was born, and decided she would live in Nigeria.

The lady said she packed her bags and relocated to Nigeria to set up a business.

The lady said she returned home to set up a business. Photo credit: TikTok/Ami and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Ami, she was born in the UK, but she wanted to own a business in Nigeria.

Ami has successfully set up a salon in Lekki. She shared her story on TikTok and it caught the attention of many people.

Her words:

"I moved from London to Lagos to open a salon."

Reactions as lady relocates from London to Nigeria

@Chef Kizzd said:

"See as I dey fear the bold step you took I pray it yields fruit."

@Daily Stories said:

"Instagram brought me here. Found your TikTok. This business is blessed."

@Cogeofafrica said:

"Don’t delude your self that it’s by abroad you can prosper, if God sends you to Rwanda and that’s where you’d succeed you’d succeed … so obeying God is number 1."

@David Samuel said:

"Congratulations, Ami! I'm inspired by your story. At 28, I'm unemployed & still trying to figure this life out.It's been challenging, but I've chosen to trust God. I can't wait to share my testimony soon."

@Dayo said:

"Congratulations, I pray your business continues to flourish, may God be with you."

Doctor returns from US to Nigeria

A Nigerian man who has lived and worked in the United States for many years has returned home.

The man said he worked as a medical doctor at the famous Johns Hopkins but now lives in Nigeria.

According to him, he worked in the US for 25 years before deciding to make a return with his family.

