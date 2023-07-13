A husband has refused to eat his wife's food because she allowed herself to be massaged by a man when she went to the spa

The man is also not talking to his wife and the woman who is confused about what to do has spilt the issue on social media

But the lady also said her husband was massaged by a woman when they went to the spa and she had no issues with that

A woman got into trouble with her husband after she got a massage from a man at a spa.

In an anonymous message posted on Twitter by @XBrianDennis, the woman said she went to the spa alongside her husband.

The man was also massaged by a woman at the spa. Photo credit: Getty Images/Cavan Images/Elena Gonzale Hontoria and Izusek.

Source: Getty Images

In fact, the woman said her husband was also massaged at the spa by another woman, and she had no issues with that.

When they were done at the spa and were driving home, the woman informed her husband of the fact that it was a man who massaged her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady wrote:

"A lady massaged him and a man massaged me. I told him it was a man that massaged me when we were driving home and he got upset."

He got angry and has since then refused to talk to his wife or to even eat her food because of the spa massage.

The story has gone viral and received mixed reactions from many Twitter users.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@XBrianDennis said:

"If my wife and I go to a spa, na woman go massage both of us. Yes, I’m a hypocrite and so what?."

@DC___100x commented:

"I can’t allow any man to massage my wife sha."

@dollarpapii reacted:

"The man don dey look for ways to fight since."

@Emperor35322512 said:

"A man no suppose to massage you nah."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for a divorce.

In a story that went viral, the woman was said to have moved out of the man's house.

The man, however, kept visiting her until she got pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng