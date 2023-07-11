A pastor found out his three children are not his after a DNA test, as he was infertile due to a car accident

A shocking story of infidelity and deception has gone viral on Twitter, where a user named @iamAbode shared the story of a man who found out that his three children are not biologically his.

According to his tweet, the man has been married for 14 years and has three boys with his wife, who is also a preacher in their church.

Finds out 3 children not his

However, he revealed that he had a car accident five years before he met his wife, which left him with a condition that made him infertile.

He did not tell his wife about his condition because he was hopeful that God would heal him. He also said he became a pastor after the accident.

The man was surprised when his wife got pregnant six years into their marriage and had their first child.

He secretly did a DNA test and found out he was not the father. He repeated the test for the other two children and got the same result.

Living with it for 8 years

The man has been living with this situation for eight years and he is now feeling angry and irritated by his wife and children.

He said his wife pretends to be a good wife and preaches to other women about fidelity, but she has cheated on him with another man.

His tweet has attracted thousands of views from other users, who expressed their sympathy, shock, anger, or advice.

Some blamed him for not being honest with his wife about his infertility, while others condemned his wife for betraying him and lying to him.

One of the users who responded to his tweet was @Skidoolina__, who wrote:

"It was wrong of you to be diagnosed with infertility and you didn't tell your wife about it. Leave the cheating matter first, you haven't been totally honest in the marriage too, and makes you as guilty as her."

