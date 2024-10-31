Victor Osimhen remains strongly linked with a potential transfer to Chelsea as the transfer window approaches

The Nigerian forward, however, has subtly hinted at the possibility of continuing with Galatasaray beyond the winter window

A report detailing that Chelsea has drawn up a list of potential alternative strikers to Osimhen has recently surfaced

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The uncertainty surrounding Victor Osimhen’s immediate future continues to generate buzz as the winter transfer window approaches.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward is linked with a move to Chelsea, thanks to his impressive performances at Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old, who witnessed his future herald the summer transfer window, eventually opted for a move to the Istanbul club following a failure to secure a deal away from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, as the winter transfer window nears, Chelsea appears increasingly interested in finalising a deal for the forward.

Amid these developments, Osimhen recently expressed his intention to remain at Galatasaray, as reported by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

In light of his statements, reports have emerged indicating that Chelsea is actively exploring alternative options should the pursuit of Osimhen not materialise.

Chelsea source alternatives for Osimhen

According to a recent report from TBR Sports, the West London club has identified two strikers as potential alternatives to Osimhen.

The report indicates that the Premier League side is considering a move for either RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Newcastle United’s Aleksandar Isak, should they fail to secure Osimhen.

It’s important to note that Napoli, who still hold the rights to Osimhen, have made it clear that they are open to a permanent transfer for the forward. However, the club has emphasised that any deal would only be facilitated for a fee deemed appropriate.

It remains to be seen what becomes of Osimhen’s immediate future, but it must be stated that it is definitely a topical issue that one should keep an eye on as the transfer window approaches.

Osimhen confirms immediate future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his immediate future.

The Nigerian forward hinted at the possibility of staying with the club beyond the winter transfer window.

It should be noted that Chelsea is highly interested in potentially completing a swoop for the striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng