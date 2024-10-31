Victor Osimhen scored a header that was eventually the winning goal for Galatasaray against rivals Besiktas

Osimhen continued his bright start to life at the club, taking his tally to four goals in his first five league matches

He has broken a seven years fallow of most goal contributions in the first five league games for the Turkish club

Victor Osimhen is making a giant stride in his impressive start to life with Galatasaray, breaking a seven-year wait for a goals record at the Turkish champions.

Osimhen took a rough road to arriving at Galatasaray on a season-long loan after waiting all summer to secure a transfer away from Napoli, but the club denied moving him to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen does the Galatasaray salute after scoring the winner against Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The Nigerian also had a proposed move to Chelsea collapsed due to a lack of agreement on personal terms between the two parties before the deadline day.

Osimhen breaks Galatasaray jinx

Osimhen scored a bullet header against Besiktas to make it 2-0 for Gala on Monday night. The goal turned out to be the winner after the rivals pulled one back later in the game.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has four goals and two assists in his first five league games, with his other two assists coming in the UEFA Europa League.

According to Hurriyet, his six-goal contribution in the first five league games is second only to former striker Bafetimbi Gomis in the 2017/18 season, ending a seven-year wait for a bright start to life in yellow and red.

Galatasaray’s official X account hit back at social media influencer UTD Trey, who is reputable for having the opposite of his tweets happen. His jinx failed as Osimhen scored to help Gala win.

Lukaku shatters Osimhen's numbers

Legit.ng reported that Romelu Lukaku shattered Osimhen's numbers at Napoli after the Belgian forward scored in the 2-0 away win over Serie A giants AC Milan.

Lukaku's tally of four goals in the first 10 match days surpasses Osimhen's two goals, as the Italian media continues to compare their start to life in different times for Napoli.

