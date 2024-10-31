Davido has given his Ghana fans a sneak peek of what his much anticipated song, Awuke looks like as he stormed the country

In a video, the singer was seen alighting from a jet in Ghana, he went to a club where the song was played

Fans of the music star were happy to finally have a feel of Awuke as they reacted in the comment section

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has wormed his way into the hearts of music lovers in Ghana after he released his much anticipated song, Awuke.

Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award nominee had given his fans a sneak peek of what to expect from his song, Awuke a few weeks ago.

In a video sighted online, the music star, who linked up with Peller days ago, was seen at a club in Ghana where Awuke was played. The crowd went in uproar as they celebrated the much anticipated single.

Davido arrives in Ghana

In another recording, Davido was seen getting down from a jet that flew him to Ghana.

He was excited to see the crowd waiting to welcome him in Ghana.

Another video also captured the warm reception that Davido got years ago when he had a collaboration with Shatta Wale in Ghana.

What fans said about Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido at Ghana club. Here are some of the comments below:

@walebamagikal:

"The song sweet pass."

@ifecosample001:

"Make them just give OBO best man of the yr baba dey everywhere, baba dey trend every 24 hours."

@serwaaakwe:

"Such a lovable personality."

@shatta_is_dancehallafricanking:

"Song wey dey enter system like this."

@biskit_199:

"Their popcy godfather 001."

@barashith_yahuah_vie:

"Good vibes I love that."

@iam_khi.khi:

"A happy peaceful place called Ghana."

@funmilayobabyk:

"001 for a reason."

Davido's new Roll Royce land in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that a clip of Davido's new electric car had been sighted on social media and left many in awe of the class it oozes.

It was claimed that the singer parted with N629 billion, which became a debate among fans in the comments section.

The white wonder on wheels was being driven into a container that would take it to its final destination.

