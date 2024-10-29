A student of Wigwe University has proudly shared a video showing some unpopular parts of her high-class school

The clip showed the clean surroundings and games room well equipped with a table tennis board, snooker board, chess and other games

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok did not hesitate to shower the school with praises

A Nigerian student of Wigwe University has captured the attention of netizens with a video showing her school's amenities.

The video, showcasing the school's lesser-known attractions, gave viewers a glimpse into the institution's impressive facilities.

Student proudly displays Wigwe university's amenities Photo credit: @itellsnithers3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the student who replied to a question about the school fees she paid, she revealed a total sum of N13.1 million.

Lady shows off university's games room

Posted by @itellsnithers3 on TikTok, the clip took viewers on a tour of the university's pristine campus, highlighting its beautiful surroundings.

The student's camera then panned to the games room, revealing a treasure trove of recreational activities.

The room was equipped with an array of entertainment options, including table tennis, snooker, and chessboards, catering to diverse interests.

The video also captured the university's attention to detail, evident in the room's cozy ambiance and modern decoration.

Reactions trail Wigwe university's games room

TikTok users, mesmerized by the video, lavished praise on Wigwe University.

Many commended the institution's commitment to providing a well-rounded education, extending beyond academics to foster a holistic learning experience.

@kenneth_Antonio07 said:

"You pay 13 million plus come dey surprise for watin you dey see?"

@King Donald The Leo Sapien asked:

"What of other sport facilities?"

@𝔼ℕ𝕀 commented:

"This uni is 100% givinggg."

@Foyin.1 said:

"Better pass uk."

@blackasia.n said:

"Beautiful."

@Munya reacted:

"Ngl the uni fineeee."

@bro said:

"Some part you won’t see online about our country God bless you for this."

@SO! Commented:

"Proudly a Wigwe student!!!!!"

@Alpha2v7 asked:

"School fees how much?"

@Gremlin reacted:

"Na money kill am, visited the website for prices last year December. I was shocked."

@ChevancoJR said:

"It's worth it oooo, even standard don even reduce a bit because proprietor don die na, ba European standard dem been wan use like through out."

@reDd added:

"My former uni needs to come and learn how they do roads. Not that makeshift thing that spoils both legs and cars."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians compare Wigwe university to Harvard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians commended Wigwe University for its well-equipped lecture rooms, expressing high levels of satisfaction with the facilities.

Photos shared via their official Facebook page showed the students sitting comfortably on their chairs while being taught.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng