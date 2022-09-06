A man who has been married for 20 years got a rude awakening as all his children are not biologically his

The man who is 57 years old made the shocking discovery after doing DNA tests on all the children

Mixed reactions from netizens have greeted the sad situation as many knocked his wife at the center of it all

A marriage of 20 years may be on the brink of a collapse after the man found out that he is not the biological father of his 5 children.

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, a former Special Assistant to the Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, who shared the incident on Facebook said the man in question is 57 years old.

He did DNA tests on all of them. Photo Credit: SolStock, Facebook/Elder Henry Shield

Source: Getty Images

He said the shocking discovery was made after the man did DNA tests on all the children.

According to Henry, the man is being told to "be a man." Henry's post reads:

"Man is 57 years old, did DNA test for all his 5 children and none of the children was his own. He was married for 20 years. They are telling him to “be a man.” Ok."

Social media reactions

Ezii Maya Ihemanma said:

"What prompted him to do dna 20 years after marriage? Is there no resemblance with the children ? Maybe he had fertility issues. Well , he can father children at 67. The other children will not abandon him."

Osawe Izzi Ogie said:

"They are his children, no one can take that away from him. Fatherhood is beyond ejacula*ting spe*rm into a VJ. If he is not in them genetically, he is them psychologically. he shouldn't take one step away from his kids but he can stay in another universe, away from his serially unfaithful wife."

Emeka Liberty Nwoye said:

"You mean he score 0/5 ?

"The woman that did that is a lost soul.

"But,

"Was he impotent?

"Even if the wife discovered his impotence and decided to play along, was that a good a decision? Shouldn't he be in the picture?"

Glory Sanmi-Ojerinde said:

"This is heartwrenching...

"Been a responsible father for almost 20 years to 5 children.

"So many questions to ask...He is the father to those kids regardless of Whoever their biological father is. Being a father is being responsible.

"But for the woman...no words...."

Bright Ifeanyi Uche said:

"That gender will soon come online to find excuses for the woman.

"Just watch out."

