Mmesoma Ejikeme admitted to changing her results, however, some people think she deserves another chance and her real score of 249 is still good.

After the official papers of Mmesoma Ejikeme in Common entrance and JAMB were leaked, three things stand out which many people may have missed.

JAMB said that the result she showed before, where she got 362 in JAMB, was not true and they showed her real one, where she got 249.

Things that are clear about Mmesoma real official documents include her scores in English. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: UGC

The independent committee set up by Anambra State government reported that she admitted to changing her real results and recommended a psychological evaluation.

Mmesoma’s dad has publicly apologized and said that his daughter did not tell him the truth soon enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

An Instagram user with handle @harrison_gwamnish who saw her after the incident said that she was very sad and sorry for what she did and needs help.

He made a video with her where he apologized on her behalf and added that she deserves another chance to turn her life around.

Here are three things that is clear from the official papers of her common entrance and JAMB:

01-She did well in English in both papers

The official papers for her common entrance in 2017 showed that she got 93 in English.

In her real JAMB result, apart from Biology where she got more than 70, her English score was next best where she got 64.

02-Her scores showed that she was smart from a young age

The official papers for the common entrance also showed that she always did better than most students from a young age. She got a total of 334 in common entrance and 249 in UTME.

3-Without lying about her result, some people would still have thought 249 JAMB result was very good

Both of Mmesoma Ejikeme’s official papers show that she is not an average student and always wanted to be the best. Many people in Nigeria would still have thought her real UTME score of 249 was very high and good.

One person on Instagram @soyoufoundeve had said this:

“The 249 she actually got is good enough to get her into the university she wants. 200 sef no small. My little cousin got only 200 and she was so happy she thanked God in church.”

I will still sponsor her: Nigerian millionaire keeps juicy offer for Mmesoma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian millionaire and crypto investor, popularly known as BitcoinChief, has said that despite the new findings on Mmesoma Ejike's JAMB result, his offer of a scholarship to her still stands.

The man in a tweet said that even Nigerians celebrate and choose corrupt leaders with forged certificates. BitcoinChief stated that he would call Mmesoma and talk to her.

He added that he would let her know that one's JAMB score does not define their future or how they would turn out. In an earlier tweet, he mentioned he would sponsor the girl to US, UK, or Canada.

Source: Legit.ng