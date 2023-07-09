A Nigerian millionaire has said that he would still support Mmesoma Ejikeme's education in the face of the result forgery

The man who mentioned that he would call the girl and advise her well said she copied from Nigeria's bad leaders

Many Nigerians praised him for helping a teenager who had lost much support since she was found guilty of JAMB result forgery

A Nigerian millionaire and crypto investor, popularly known as BitcoinChief, has said that despite the new findings on Mmesoma Ejike's JAMB result, his offer of a scholarship to her still stands.

The man ins tweet said that even Nigeria celebrate and choose corrupt leaders with forged certificate. BitcoinChief said that he would call Mmesoma and talk to her.

Millionaire kept Mmesoma Ejikeme's scholarship offer

He added that he would let her know that one's JAMB score does not define their future or how they would turn out. In an earlier tweet, he said he would sponsor the girl to US, UK or Canada.

The crypto millionaire said there are many bad examples in the country that the teenager copied from, and those people need to be dealt with first. In his words:

"She has made a mistake and she must be corrected and shown the right path for next time!"

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"This is why I love you unconditionally boss, you inspire me with your uprightness and your generosity. Thank you."

"Amazing. Chukwu gozie Chief for the second chance as she's still tender. I'm hopeful she will learn to live the right way from this time."

"I believe in punishing an offender and not give mercy or reward. This’s the only way sane counties are able to achieve and maintain law and order. Judges in sane countries have had to sentence their family member to jail cos the law applies to everyone equally. Nig needs this."

"God bless you bruh. We the Anämbra Royals are entirely grateful for this love and support towards mmesoma Ejikeme. Chukwu Gozie gi nnam."

Mmesoma Ejike lost Innoson's N3m scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Innoson Vehicles withdrew the N3 million scholarship given to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This was after the Anambra committee of inquiry uncovered that her JJAMB result was forged.

The withdrawal was contained in a statement shared by the company's Head of Corporate Communications & Affairs manager, Cornel Osigwe.

Nigerian man advised Mmesoma Ejike

In other news, a public figure and a philathropist, Harrison Gwamnishu, made a short Instagram video pleading with Nigerians to take it easy on Ejikeme Mmesoma.

The man said he received an urgent call from the girl crying, intending to harm herself over the issue of the forgery as she could not face the shame.

