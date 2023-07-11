Documents have shown exactly what Ejikeme Mmesoma scored in both her common entrance in 2017 and UTME in 2023

In her common entrance, Mesoma scored 334 back in 2017, but in her UTME, she scored 249, according to a document released by JAMB

The girl was found to have forged her UTME result, increasing it to 362 from 249 and she was later banned for three years

Documents have shown how Ejikeme Mmesoma performed in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and common entrance.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Mmesoma scored 249 as against the 362 she claimed.

Mmesoma scored 334 in her common entrance taken in 2017. Photo credit: Twitter/Twitter/@UchePOkoye and Channels Television.

Also, Mesoma's common entrance result has been sighted on Twitter and it shows that she scored 334 in the examination she took in year 2017.

A breakdown of Mmesoma's JAMB result

A breakdown of Mmesoma's UTME document shows that she scored 64 in Use of English, 54 in Physics, 74 in Biology and 57 in Chemistry.

This makes a total of 249 as against the 362 she took to the public and which resulted in deep controversy.

How Mmesoma performed in her common entrance examination

Also, a breakdown of her common entrance result shows that she scored 93 in English, 81 in Mathematics, 71 in General Paper and 89 in Igbo.

This makes a total of 334 marks out of 400 obtainable. When the common entrance document emerged, some people said it showed that the girl was brilliant.

But JAMB had insisted that the girl forged her UTME result, saying she was not the highest scorer as she made the public believe.

Also, investigations by the Anambra State Government vindicated JAMB's position after the girl admitted to manipulating her UTME scores.

The examination body has since banned Mmesoma for three years and also withdrawn the result. This means she won't be able to sit for UTME until the punishment elapses.

JAMB highest scorer was awarded N2.5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a rich businessman awarded the sum of N2.5 million to Umeh Kamsiyochukwu, who is the 2023 best JAMB candidate.

The girl scored 360 to clinch the top position. Nigerians have celebrated her on social media.

Kamsiyochukwu is a student of the Deeper Life High School, Mowe.

