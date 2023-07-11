Mmesoma Ejikeme, a young student from Anambra State, Nigeria, has been in the spotlight for allegedly faking her JAMB UTME results

She claimed to have scored a perfect 362 in the 2023 UTME, making her the highest-scoring candidate in the country.

However, JAMB and a probe panel set up by the state government have debunked her claim and exposed her manipulation of the results.

The eyewitness said an unexpected system glitch was one of the things that happened. Photo credit: Mmesoma Ejikeme

An eyewitness at her exam hall has come forward to share his account of what happened during the computer-based test (CBT).

He posted his story on Facebook, defending Mmesoma and revealing some details that were not known to the public.

Here are three things he said:

01.Mmesoma’s system had a glitch

According to the eyewitness, who identified himself as Ilumina Light, Mmesoma’s system developed glitches and stopped working during the CBT.

He said it took the examiners some time to resolve the issue before she could continue with the test.

He claimed that this incident affected her performance and time management.

02. Mmesoma actually scored 249

Light said that Mmesoma’s original score was 249, which is still a high score that can gain admission easily.

He said that she was well informed of her correct score by JAMB, but she sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of aggregate score of 362.

He added that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone.

03. Mmesoma is passionate about studying

Light praised Mmesoma for being confident and intelligent, despite her deception.

He said that she is passionate about not just studying but excelling.

He also warned against desperation and how we seek anything in life.

Meanwhile, the probe panel set up by the Anambra State government has indicted Mmesoma and recommended that she should undergo psychological counseling and therapy.

The saga has also led to Innoson withdrawing its scholarship offer to Mmesoma, who it had earlier honoured as the “indigent overall best UTME candidate”.

The official best candidate in the 2023 UTME is Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State.

She scored a total of 360 out of 400 marks, according to JAMB.

Nigerian millionaire keeps juicy offer for girl who forged JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian millionaire and crypto investor, popularly known as BitcoinChief, has said that despite the new findings on Mmesoma Ejike's JAMB result, his offer of a scholarship to her still stands.

The man in a tweet said that even Nigerians celebrate and choose corrupt leaders with forged certificates. BitcoinChief stated that he would call Mmesoma and talk to her.

He added that he would let her know that one's JAMB score does not define their future or how they would turn out. In an earlier tweet, he mentioned he would sponsor the girl to US, UK, or Canada.

