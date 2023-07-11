A funny video of a mud house with an air conditioner and 3 cable TV dishes has gone viral on TikTok

Although the mud house was in a village, it had a large AC and dishes that shocked many

The video showed that the owner of the house wanted to be as comfortable as possible even if he was living in the village

A funny video of a humble clay house equipped with modern amenities has become a sensation on TikTok.

In contrast to the hut’s rustic appearance and location in the bush surrounded by shrubs, it had a massive air con unit and three white satellite dishes attached to its roof.

Mud house in village with AC and three satellite dishes. Photo credit: @ivandawn1

Source: TikTok

Mud house with 3 DSTV dishes

The video revealed that the hut owner had a taste for luxury and convenience and wanted to make the most of his living situation even if he was residing in the rural area.

Many social media who watched the video found it funny and wondered what must be going through the mind of the owner.

Find the video of the mud house below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mud house below:

@Notification64784 reacted:

"Inside fit get pop ceiling like that."

@tunxlawW said:

"Village girls don hear am for this house."

@user4748848484 wrote:

"This country's economy fit make a man wake up in the morning and ask his wife,my sister you never reach to marry."

@user47484847 commented:

"Don't be surprise say PS5 fit dey inside."

@user7484847474 also commented:

"Nah yahoo mama go get that house."

@PabloofJapan:

"Na for me to just go my village and Continue my Yahoo Handwork."

@davidzaga4:

"Si swear no be even everybody for the mansion get AC."

@Vegas2020:

"Nah only in delta state yoU will see this. ldan only legend can relate."

Man uses old newspapers to decorate apartment, saves money on wall paint, clip of interior decor goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian man showed people how he changed his room to a beautiful one using old newspapers.

Before he started redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent N3,500 on the whole decor.

After getting newspapers for free, he used close to 8 hours in a video to paste each spread on the wall. When he was done, the outlook of the room was amazing.

Source: Legit.ng